ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Energy Information Administration is inviting public comments on a proposed three-year extension of its form to collect data for the Densified Biomass Fuel Report, which features data on the manufacture, shipment, export, energy characteristics and sales of densified biomass fuels, including wood pellets.

The form, EIA-63C, is part of the agency’s comprehensive energy data program. The survey collects data from facilities that manufacture densified biomass fuel products, primarily pellet fuels, used for energy applications. According to the EIA, the data collected on Form EIA-63C are a primary source of information for the nation’s growing production of biomass products for heating and electric power generation, and for use in both domestic and foreign markets.

The EIA is proposing to make no changes to the form for the extension period. Comments are invited on whether the proposed collection of information is necessary for the proper performance of agency functions, including whether the information will have practical utility; EIA’s estimate of the burden of the proposed collection of information, including the validity of the methodology and assumptions used, is accurate; EIA can improve the quality, utility, and clarity of the information it will collect; and if EIA can minimize the burden of the collection of information on respondents, such as automated collection techniques or other forms of information technology.

Comments can be submitted through Jan. 29, 2021. Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.