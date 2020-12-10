By Gevo Inc. | December 10, 2020

Gevo Inc. announced today it has supplied SAF to further support carbon neutrality goals in the aviation industry.

Gevo’s customer and global fuel supplier, Avfuel Corp., delivered SAF to Leading Edge Jet Center, a provider of business aviation services throughout the Pacific Northwest, to deliver a demonstrative load of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to the fixed-base operator’s (FBO) Seattle facility.

The delivery marks the first load of sustainable aviation fuel for an FBO at the King County International Airport - Boeing Field (BFI) for resale to its customers, as well as Avfuel’s entry to SAF deliveries in Washington state.

“I want to congratulate Avfuel and Leading Edge Jet Center for making progress towards a cleaner future,” stated Patrick Gruber, Chief Executive Officer of Gevo. “We look forward to growing our business relationship and helping to educate aircraft operators and owners that products exist that burn cleaner and reduce carbon emission.”

To learn more about Gevo’s SAF please visit: https://gevo.com/products/sustainable-aviation-fuel/