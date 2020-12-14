ADVERTISEMENT

New Hampshire-based Dartmouth College on Dec. 10 announced it will not move forward with plans to replace its current central heating plant with a system that is fueled with biomass. Other components of the Dartmouth Green Energy Project are moving forward.

Dartmouth in January 2019 announced it was seeking proposals to build a biomass energy heating facility and transmission system to replace its existing central heating system as part of its commitment to reduce carbon emissions and transition to renewable energy sources by 2025.

The project was expected to be financed, built and operated by a private company in partnership with Dartmouth and would have allowed the college to stop burning Nov. 6 fuel oil, which is used to fuel the existing heating plant.

Dartmouth released a request for qualifications (RFQ) in February 2019 seeking credentials from companies interested in bidding on the biomass heating project.

The college’s plan to heat its campus with biomass, however, was opposed by some, including three prominent alumni. A statement released by the Dartmouth on Dec. 10 indicates efforts to halt development of the project were successful.

"After careful evaluation, Dartmouth has determined that the previous plan, which called for replacing the central heating plant with a new plant that used biomass, to be developed and operated by a private partner, was not the right path forward, and we've stopped that part of the project," said Josh Keniston, vice president of campus services and institutional projects, in the statement.

Other components of the Dartmouth Green Energy Project will continue to move forward. Additional information is available on the Dartmouth website.