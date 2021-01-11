ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 660,312.5 metric tons of wood pellets in November, up from 624,212.9 metric tons in October, but down from 777,976.5 metric tons in November 2019, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Jan. 7.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to nearly 20 countries in November. The U.K. was the top destination at 513,564.8 metric tons, followed by Belgium-Luxembourg at 70,604.9 metric tons and the Netherlands at 32,952.1 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports fell to $85.65 million in November, down from $86 million the previous month, and down from $112.35 million in November 2019.

Total U.S. wood pellet exports for the first 11 months of 2020 reached 6.69 million metric tons at a value of $905.71 million, compared to 6.38 metric tons at a value of $874.92 million reported for the same period of 2019.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.