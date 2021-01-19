By Biogest | January 19, 2021

Biogest received its first U.S. order to build an agricultural biogas plant in Idaho. The plant has a thermal output of 90,000 MMBTU p.a. and operates on 120,000 tons of cow manure per year. During the process, the manure is transformed into high-quality organic fertilizer that acts as a substitute for chemical products. Biogest’s proven biogas plant technology offers significant advantages in energy efficiency and operational safety as well as an easy and cost-efficient maintenance system.

The expanding energy gap, technology growth and population density has greatly increased the importance of renewable energy resources. Biogas production from animal, agricultural and food waste is one of the most rapidly expanding sectors of renewable energy in the United States. Federal and State Governments support this development through several programs such as the Californian Low Carbon Fuel Standard, which has led to major investments in the construction of biomethane plants that will become renewable fuel suppliers for the transport sector.

“The local agriculture in Idaho is vast and impressive, allowing for ample opportunity to utilize alternative energy sources. This first project will be a best practice example for our US project pipeline and we can’t wait to show our reference plant to potential clients live,” said Biogest America CEO Martin Schlerka.

“Our first project in the U.S. will combine proven, high-efficiency digestion with the excellent market conditions the U.S. has to offer. It will also serve as a key reference for future renewable biomethane projects. We look forward to supporting more farms as they diversify their income and embrace renewable energy technology,” said Biogest America CFO Gregor Vogrin

Biogest America Inc. is a biogas plant manufacturer and operator out of Denver, Colorado. As a renewable source of energy, biomethane offers technological, environmental, and economic advantages: energy is generated 24/7, all year round, and therefore plays an important role in reducing carbon emissions and greening the transport sector. In addition to helping achieve climate protection goals, biomethane also leverages farm income and reduces reliance on market price for agricultural goods. Decentralized energy generation also guarantees sustainable local development.