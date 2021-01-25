By Integrated Biogas Alliance | January 25, 2021

The Integrated Biogas Alliance, in concert with EIP Ventures is in final stage development of a seven dairy, 16,500 head biogas project. The project is expected to close in late Q1 2021.

“We are excited to announce our first dairy biogas project,” stated Christopher Maloney, president of the IBA. “This is a culmination of over two years of terrific development work by the Boise Biogas Group, led by IBA Partner and lead project manager Digester Doc. The project is located on approximately 50 acres near Boise Idaho and ideally situated near a natural gas pipeline. This project is the first phase of a much larger biogas facility planned for the site and will generate over 1,200 MMBtu of renewable natural gas per day. When completed, this project is expected to create more than 300 direct and indirect jobs during the construction phase, and the facility will ultimately employ 15 full-time staff on-site with an additional 40 jobs associated with hauling and off-site processing. The project will bring together the technologies, equipment and related consulting, engineering, and construction services of many of the IBA companies.”

“This project has cleared all major permits and approvals and has strong local and State support said BBG spokesman and Digester Doc President, Will Charlton. “We are excited to advance this project in collaboration with Chris, Tom, Beverly and the IBA team. The project will be a strong addition to the renewable energy capacity coming from the Idaho dairy community.”

EIP Ventures out of New York will be leading the final phase of development for the IBA ensuring completion. “This project will remove the equivalent of 260 gallons of diesel per hour derived pollution from the atmosphere and will prevent the emissions of approximately 2.2 million gallons of diesel annually, which is equivalent to planting a 36,000-acre forest – every year. EIP Ventures is excited to collaborate with the IBA to ensure the project’s success,” stated Beverly Westle, managing director of EIP Ventures.

Schumann Tanks from Germany which has hundreds of references around the world and a 20-year reputation for excellence and quality. Schumann Tanks is considered one of the top companies in the world-wide tank construction industry, accounting for over 25 percent of all biodigester tank sales globally and has deployed equipment on biogas and water treatment projects in eight U.S. states. Global anaerobic digestion expert, Zenviro Tech US Inc., based in Crystal Lake, Illinois (formerly U.S. based Eisenmann Environmental Technology) will provide the AD process engineering and design for the project. Greenlane Renewables based in Vancouver Canada is expected to provide the required biogas upgrading system. Symbiont, Science, Engineering & Construction, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin will lead the balance of plant design and construction of the plant. Symbiont SEC is a market leader in North America for EPC, general contracting and design-build execution of renewable natural gas and energy projects.