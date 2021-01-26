By Enviva | January 26, 2021

Enviva, a leading renewable energy company specializing in sustainable wood bioenergy, on Jan. 21 announced it was the recipient of the Elizabeth River Project’s “Sustained Distinguished Performance River Star Business” award. The Elizabeth River Project is a non-profit organization that leads community efforts to restore the environmental health of the Elizabeth River while affirming the river’s continued value to the port economy near Hampton Roads, Virginia. This esteemed, annual award is given to companies that have completed a significant new initiative while maintaining a commitment to the values of the Elizabeth River Project. This year, the organization recognized Enviva’s Port of Chesapeake terminal for the successful deployment of several environmental initiatives.

“We are honored to be the recipient of the Elizabeth River Project’s award for Enviva’s work to restore the Elizabeth River’s ecosystem,” said Thomas Meth, executive vice president and co-founder of Enviva. “We are especially proud and inspired by our team at the Port of Chesapeake terminal for their work and dedication. From helping to restore oyster populations in the Chesapeake Bay to implementing important sustainability initiatives, our team has shown their dedication to improving the Elizabeth River and playing a vital role in protecting our natural resources.”

Committed to restoring the Elizabeth River to the highest level of environmental quality through government, business, and community partnerships, the River Restoration Advisory Committee - comprised of River Star peers and technical experts - reviews River Star applications every fall for entry and advancement into the program. To receive recognition at the “Model Level,” applicants must achieve exceptional accomplishments in pollution prevention and wildlife habitat and be a community leader in environmental stewardship. Enviva’s Port of Chesapeake terminal successfully implemented sustainable projects to help improve water quality, reduce energy use, and ultimately benefit the Elizabeth River’s ecosystem. Throughout the last year, Enviva reduced energy use with LED lighting, improved its HVAC systems throughout its facility, as well as enhanced its stormwater runoff systems.

“The Elizabeth River Project congratulates Enviva’s Port of Chesapeake terminal on the Sustained Distinguished Performance award,” stated Pam Boatwright, deputy director administration and River Star Businesses Program Manager. “This award recognizes the top ‘Model Level’ efforts in our River Star Business Program. Enviva is a great neighbor and they are doing right by the river. We’re thrilled Enviva is here.”

Enviva officially accepted the award at the Elizabeth River Project’s Annual Recognition Event held virtually on Jan. 21 at 10:00 a.m. ET. To learn more about the awards program or to view a full list of 2020 winners, visit: https://elizabethriver.org/river-star-businesses.