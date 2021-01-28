By Pellet Fuels Institute | January 28, 2021

Frank Pellets, a pellet manufacturer located in Mill City, Oregon, has become the Pellet Fuels Institute’s newest fuel manufacturer member.

“We are thrilled to have the Frank Pellets team join our organization,” said Tim Portz, executive director of the PFI. “Jim Frank and his team have built an impressive operation that complements their lumber business perfectly and we are excited to welcome them aboard.”

Frank Pellets was established in the fall of 2008 to utilize the wood waste streams from the adjacent Frank Lumber’s sawmilling operations. Frank Lumber is a 92 million board foot sawmilling operation producing dimensional lumber from the area’s substantial Douglas Fir stands.

“We feel fortunate that we are able to operate our pellet plant exclusively using our own residuals,” said Jim Frank, owner of Frank Lumber and Frank Pellets. “Later this summer we will be adding another pellet mill so that we can consume absolutely all of our sawmilling residuals.”

Frank Pellets markets its pellets under the Packsaddle Pellets brand, focusing its sales on pellet retailers in the Pacific Northwest.