ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported nearly 7.26 million metric tons of wood pellets in 2020, up 5 percent from the 6.92 million metric tons exported in 2019, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Feb. 5.

A total of 564,826.2 million metric tons of wood pellets were exported in December, down from 660,312.5 metric tons in November, but up from 541,904.2 metric tons in December 2019.

The U.K. was the top destination for U.S. wood pellet exports in December at 432,632.6 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 79,618.3 metric tons and Japan at 26,705 metric tons.

The total value of U.S. wood pellet exports reached $75.68 million in December, down from 85.65 million in November, but up from $541.9 million in December 2019.

The U.S. exported 7.26 million metric tons of wood pellets in 2020 at a value of $981.39 million, compared to 6.92 million metric tons at a value of $947.32 million exported in 2019.

The U.K. was the top destination for U.S. wood pellet exports last year at 5.63 million metric tons, followed by the Netherlands and Belgium-Luxembourg at 629,882.5 metric tons and 568,139.2 metric tons, respectively. The U.K. was also the top destination for U.S. pellet exports in 2019 at 5.33 million metric tons, followed by Belgium-Luxembourg 643,844.8 metric tons and Denmark at 466,971.5 metric tons.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.