By Pellet Mill Magazine | March 01, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Bruks Siwertell expands Enviva’s truck-receiving facilities

Bruks Siwertell has secured a truck-receiving system order from Enviva, adding to a range of the company’s technology already operated by Enviva across a number of its sites.

The back-on truck dumper, with receiving hopper and collecting belt conveyor, is designed for Enviva’s wood pellet production plant in Greenwood, South Carolina. The contract also includes modifications to an existing screen tower to accommodate the new truck-receiving system. Enviva’s new truck-receiving system will be delivered in spring 2021 and is expected to be part of its wood pellet production capacity boost at the plant, along with supporting its measures to reduce dust emissions.







CV Technology releases new explosion isolation device

CV Technology has announced the release of new explosion isolation device Interceptor-QV. The Interceptor-QV uses a patented system with a differential pressure switch that continuously monitors the pressure drop across the mesh cartridge, alerting operators if buildup of dust occurs on the mesh.

The core feature of the Interceptor-QV is the stainless steel mesh cartridge, which is based on the tried-and-true flameless Quench Tubes that CV Technology has been applying for over 25 years.

Another patented feature of the Interceptor-QV is an integrated thermocouple. When exposed to the intense heat of a deflagration, it will indicate, via relay, that the system has been involved in an event.



Frank Pellets joins PFI

Frank Pellets, a pellet manufacturer located in Mill City, Oregon, has become the Pellet Fuels Institute’s newest fuel manufacturer member.

Frank Pellets was established in the fall of 2008 to utilize the wood waste streams from the adjacent Frank Lumber’s sawmilling operations. The company markets its pellets under the Packsaddle Pellets brand, focusing its sales on pellet retailers in the Pacific Northwest.



EIA: Densified biomass fuel sales reach 870,000 tons in September

The 83 manufacturers surveyed for the September edition of the U.S. EIA's Monthly Densified Biomass Fuel Report had a total combined production capacity of 12.37 million tons per year, compared to 11.84 million tons in September 2019. Respondents purchased 1.47 million tons of raw biomass feedstock during the month, produced 800,000 tons of densified biomass fuel and sold 870,000 tons. Production included 173,333 tons of heating pellets and 629,927 tons of utility pellets.

Domestic sales of densified biomass fuel in September reached 224,964 tons at an average price of $173.50 per ton, compared to 237,265 tons at $165.63 in September 2019. Exports in September reached 658,081 tons at an average price of $165.88, compared to 631,871 tons at an average price of $162.67 for the same period in 2019.

Inventories of premium/standard pellets were at 148,848 tons in September, compared to 176,409 tons in September 2019. Inventories of utility pellets were at 377,630 tons in September, compared to 340,472 tons a year prior.



American Wood Fibers buys former Nature’s Earth Pellets plant

American Wood Fibers Inc. has purchased the former Nature’s Earth Pellets site in Laurinburg, North Carolina, and will invest $19.5 million to add new capabilities to the facility.

AWF owns and operates 10 production facilities across the U.S., processing over one billion pounds of wood byproducts into animal bedding, pet litter, wood pellets and wood fibers. In Laurinburg, the company will produce wood pellets for fuel, bedding and barbeque markets, installing new equipment to improve the safety, pollution control and overall capacity of the plant.



Drax acquires Pinnacle Renewable Energy

Drax Group plc announced on Feb. 8 it has signed an agreement to acquire Canada-based pellet producer Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. The transaction will boost Drax’s wood pellet production capacity by 2.9 million metric tons. With the addition of Pinnacle’s 11 sites, Drax will own 17 pellet plants and development projects, with the capacity to produce 4.9 million metric tons of wood pellets annually by 2022.