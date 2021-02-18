ADVERTISEMENT

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. on Feb. 16 announced plans to produce renewable diesel at its existing petroleum refinery in Great Falls, Montana. The company is expected to discuss during its fourth quarter earnings calls on March 3.

A statement released by Calumet on Feb. 16 indicates that the company believes its Great Falls location, which connects wester agriculture with West Coast and Canadian clean products markets, presents one of the most compelling opportunities for renewable diesel production in North America.

The company said it expects that the oversized hydrocracker built in 2016 can be reconfigured to process 10,000 to 12,000 barrels per day of renewable feedstock at the lowest capital cost per barrel of any announced industry project. The company explained that hydrocracker conversions are typically faster to market, cheaper and less technically challenging. The planned configuration of the facility could retain 10,000 to 12,000 barrels per day of low-cost Canadian crude processing.