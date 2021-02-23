ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Vilsack is once again leading the USDA. The U.S. Senate on Feb. 23 voted 92 to seven to confirm him as secretary of agriculture. Vilsack, a former two-term governor of Iowa, served as ag secretary during all eight years of the Obama administration.

Representatives of the biofuel and bioenergy industries are speaking out to congratulate Vilsack on his confirmation.

“We are pleased to congratulate Secretary Tom Vilsack on his confirmation and look forward to his leadership at the United States Department of Agriculture,” said Johannes Escudero, CEO and executive director of the Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas.

“Not only does Secretary Vilsack have an impressive track record, but he truly understands the importance of biofuels in terms of the environment, creating jobs, and boosting local economies,” Escudero continued. “He is a champion of the Renewable Fuel Standard, and he will help educate on the need for biofuels as we tackle climate change and work towards a sustainable future. We look forward to working with him and supporting his efforts.”

“Secretary Vilsack is the right person to lead the Department as it seeks to implement the President’s policy priorities on climate change and the economy,” said Jackson Morrill, president and CEO of the American Wood Council. “Wood products sourced from sustainably managed working forests, including tall mass timber, are actively ready to meet the challenges facing a 21st century Agriculture Department. Construction of tall wood buildings provide resilient, sustainable commercial and residential spaces in urban and suburban areas, while also supporting rural markets and producing family-wage jobs. As the federal government seeks to reduce carbon emissions, AWC stands ready to engage with the Secretary Vilsack and the Administration to ensure wood products are part of an active economic and climate solution.”