By Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas | February 26, 2021

The U.S. EPA released data showing over 503 million gallons (EGE) of renewable natural gas (RNG) were produced in 2020 for transportation purposes, demonstrating a marked increase from the 404 million gallons in 2019.

This increase in RNG production can be tied to state and federal policies, such as the Renewable Fuel Standard and the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard, that encourage the use of alternative sources of clean energy in transportation.

As companies and consumers alike work to reduce their carbon footprint, RNG is a compelling fuel option that can yield a carbon-negative life cycle emissions result

“Seeing this significant increase in a year as tumultuous as 2020, we look forward to the continued growth and use of RNG as not only a clean source of energy, but also as an economic driver for local communities,” said Johannes Escudero, CEO and executive director of the Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas. “The fact that RNG production continued to increase and thrive demonstrates the increasing importance of RNG as a valuable tool to decarbonize the transportation sector in the United States.”

RNG projects capture methane emissions from existing sources of waste, such as food waste or animal manure, and redirect it away from the environment while simultaneously repurposing it as a clean, reliable energy source that is compatible with existing natural gas vehicles and infrastructure.