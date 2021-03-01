By Xebec Adsorption Inc. | March 01, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Xebec Adsorption Inc., a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases, announced on Feb. 19 that it is proceeding with the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Inmatec Gase Technologie GmbH & Co. KG, Inmatec GmbH and Inmatec Gas Technology FZC RAK. The closing sequence was expected to be completed on Feb. 19, 2021.

Inmatec is a leading manufacturer of on-site nitrogen and oxygen generators. With innovative stationary and mobile plants, the company is setting new standards in the on-site production of nitrogen and oxygen. Inmatec’s N2 and O2 product lines with PSA or membrane-based technologies offers solutions to meet the needs of customers of all sizes. In addition, the company provides customer-specific solutions for a range of N2 and O2 applications as part of its special plant construction.

Inmatec positions Xebec to execute and accelerate its distributed renewable and low carbon gas strategy. The acquisition of new oxygen and nitrogen generation technologies, and the access to new markets and service capabilities, will enable Xebec to bring cost-effective gas supply to customers around the world. Specifically, the acquisition is expected to, among other things:

•position Xebec as a worldwide leader in on-site nitrogen and oxygen generation products •create new growth opportunities by bringing products to North America •expand the Cleantech Service Network in Europe and gain entry into the German hydrogen and renewable natural gas markets •access to an established network of over 40 worldwide distribution partners •exposure to the fast-growing medical oxygen market

“Inmatec marks an important milestone for Xebec in expanding its technologies and presence throughout Europe and the Middle East,” said Kurt Sorschak, CEO andp of Xebec Adsorption Inc. “Inmatec has a unique portfolio of products that complements our other gas generation products in hydrogen and renewable natural gas. Their large customer base offers opportunities in cross-selling other products within our company portfolio. Inmatec also ensures that we have the relevant products and continue to build a robust reference base for distributed gas generation. Ultimately, their strong presence in Europe, Middle East, and Africa will help us scale our existing sales and service efforts in these regions.”