By VGS | March 08, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

VGS and Appalachian Gap Distillery announced March 3 the distillery has committed to offset half of its natural gas usage with VGS’s first-in-the-nation renewable natural gas (RNG) to produce its quality craft spirits. This announcement is another step in the Company’s progress towards becoming certified by Climate Neutral, a trusted NetZero certification for consumer brands through a non-profit organization whose mission is to decrease global carbon emissions.

“We will be certified Climate Neutral this year, which is the best way to be sure our operations reflect our values, one of which is responsibility to the planet and its inhabitants.” said Lars Hubbard, co-founder of Appalachian Gap Distillery. “It only made sense to include RNG as part of our efforts. We have committed to having sustainability be a core value in all of our operations.”

“Appalachian Gap Distillery is a true role model when it comes to corporate sustainability and great example of the innovative thinking required to combat climate change,” said Neale Lunderville, VGS President & CEO. “At VGS, our sights are set on a carbon free future, and we have the tools customers need to make homes and businesses as efficient as possible, heated by an energy supply that is increasingly more renewable as we approach mid-century.”

VGS began offering RNG in 2018 and since that time, many business and residential customers have signed on, displacing over 70,000 Mcf of traditional natural gas.

In addition to powering its high-efficiency steam system with RNG, Appalachian Gap has taken several other measures to increase sustainability, including:

•Super-insulating the building and insulating all process piping; •Powering the entire 11,500 sf building with solar energy; •Sending all liquid stillage and waste grains to a biodigester to be turned into clean power; and •Capturing, testing, and pH checking cleaning and process water to be sure no chemicals are leaked into the waste stream. The distillery is so successful in this endeavor that they are no longer required to have an industrial waste permit. The distillery produces less waste than the average residential household.

“Doing the right thing, whether doing business with integrity or distilling in a way that is easier on the planet, has always been part of our ethos as a brand,” says distillery co-founder Charles Burkins. “To paraphrase Jane Goodall, what we do makes a difference, and each of us must decide what kind of difference we want to make.”

“VGS provides our customers a path to become Net Zero today. Our programs help customers reduce their carbon, while keeping bills affordable and homes and businesses safe and more comfortable, even on the coldest days of the year,” Lunderville said. “If you want a climate forward future like Appalachian Gap Distillery, we look forward to helping you achieve our shared goal of fostering a healthy climate for all. Give us a call, we can help.”

For more information about VGS and its Climate Plan, including its first-in-the-nation renewable natural gas program, visit vgsvt.com.