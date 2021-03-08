ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 599,624.2 metric tons of wood pellets in January, up from both 564,826.2 metric tons in December and 500,904 metric tons in January 2020, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on March 5.

The U.K. remained the top destination for U.S. wood pellet exports in January at 475,264 metric tons, followed by Denmark at 84,663.7 metric tons and the Netherland at 35,088.9 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports reached $84.46 million in January, up from $75.68 million the previous month and up from $69.31 million in January 2020.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.