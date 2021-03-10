ADVERTISEMENT

The U.K. Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy on March 9 announced it will invest £4 million ($5.57 million) in projects that aim to increase the production of sustainably sourced biomass in the U.K.

The biomass funding is being offered as part of a larger £92 million investment in green technologies that has been made available from the government’s £1 billion Net Zero Innovation Portfolio. Of that £92 million, £68 million will go to energy storage technologies, and £20 million will go to floating offshore wind, with the remaining £4 million supporting sustainable biomass.

The BEIS is now accepting applications for the £4 million through its biomass feedstocks innovation competition. New innovations supported with the funding will help scale-up sustainably sourced biomass feedstocks and the production of energy crops, including forestry. The funds will also help achieve improvements in yield, cost reductions and profitability, according to the BEIS.

Additional information is available on the BEIS website.