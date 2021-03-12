By Clean Energy Fuels Corp. | March 12, 2021

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. announced the opening of a new public fueling station in Carson, California, that will provide renewable natural gas (RNG) to fuel trucks in the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, and service many Carson-area truck terminals and warehouses.

“This RNG station will allow more vehicles to take advantage of the cleanest fuel available today, especially in a region heavily impacted by emissions from heavy-duty trucks,” said Greg Roche, vice president of sustainability, Clean Energy. “We are pleased to bring more fueling choices to companies that want to reduce their carbon footprint with RNG and greatly reduce harmful greenhouse gases.”

“Many members of the Harbor Trucking Association have invested in RNG trucks to meet rigorous sustainability goals,” said Weston LaBar, CEO of the Harbor Trucking Association. “We applaud Clean Energy for investing in the fueling infrastructure so that drivers of RNG trucks can quickly and conveniently fuel with the cleanest commercially available fuel.”

“Our company switched to RNG trucks to help our customers, who are major retailers and shippers, achieve their sustainability goals,” said Vic LaRosa, CEO of Total Transportation Solutions, Inc. “We believe in doing our part as a trucking company to help the environment by operating the cleanest trucks on the market.”

RNG is derived from capturing the biogenic methane produced by the decomposition of organic waste from dairies, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants. It can reduce climate-harming greenhouse gas emissions by at least 60 percent, and even up to 400 percent depending on the source of the RNG, making it a carbon-negative fuel.

Located near the 405 and 710 freeways, the RNG station was designed, built, and is operated by Clean Energy. The station features high-speed dispensing for rapid truck fueling.