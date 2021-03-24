By American Biogas Council | March 24, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, the American Biogas Council board of directors announced the reelection of its officers, including incumbent Chair Bernard Sheff, PE from Montrose Environmental Group, who was elected to a fourth term. In addition to Sheff, Bryan Sievers of Sievers Family Farms/AgriReNew and Randy Beck of Waste Management were re-elected as co-vice chairs; Melissa VanOrnum of DVO was re-elected to treasurer; Craig Frear of Regenis was re-elected as secretary; and Patrick Serfass was re-elected as executive director. Following the January announcement of six new companies joining the ABC Board, the re-election of all officers showed a strong vote of confidence for the organization’s continued leadership and growth of the biogas industry it leads.

“The ABC has become the driving force for growing the biogas industry across the country. I am so proud that we’ve been able to catalyze and accelerate biogas system deployment, which attracted over $1 billion in new investments in 2020. ABC’s programs are proven tools to help industry continue its growth trajectory,” said Sheff. “ABC’s achievements were made possible by our hardworking members, staff and my fellow Directors and Officers. We will continue to do more together.”

At present, the US biogas industry has 2,200 operating projects in all 50 states. Biogas systems recycle organic material into renewable energy and soil products. Each year the U.S. generates millions of tons of manure, agricultural waste and food scraps, plus billions of gallons of wastewater every day. The potential to build new biogas systems to manage those large volumes of organic waste is enormous. At least 15,000 new systems could be built, catalyzing an estimated $45 billion in new capital deployment along with 374,000 short-term construction jobs to build the new systems and 25,000 permanent jobs to operate them. This number of systems could produce enough energy to power 7.5 million American homes and reduce emissions equivalent to removing up to 15.4 million passenger vehicles from the road, in addition to many other benefits.