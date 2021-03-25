ADVERTISEMENT

FutureMetrics on March 6 announced the first shipment of wood pellets was made from the Ayo Biomass pellet plant in Vietnam, a 120,000-metric-ton-per-year facility the company helped design, construct and commission.

FutureMetrics in September 2019 announced that the Ayo Biomass facility had begun commercial operations. The project was led by John Swaan, operations expert for FutureMetrics.

The shipment announced March 6 took 1.5 days to load and consisted of 10,500 metric tons loaded onto the Siraya Wisdom at the Port of Qui Nhon. According to FutureMetrics, Swaan provided guidance on organizing and optimizing the ship loading operations.

The pellets were purchased by Canada-based Pinnacle Renewable Energy and are destined for South Korea.

Additional information on the plant is available on the FutureMetrics website.