AJR Trucking has partnered with U.S. Gain, a division of U.S. Venture, to build a renewable natural gas (RNG) fueling station in Compton, California, near the port of Long Beach. The station will help AJR Trucking and its sister company, MDB Transportation, produce greater emission reductions for the areas of California that need it most.

“We’re widely known for our use of alternative fuel, specifically natural gas, throughout our operations,” said AJR Trucking’s CEO Jack Khudikyan. “Now, thanks to a partnership with U.S. Gain, we’re able to expand use of clean RNG and fuel at a more convenient location. This new station brings environmental benefits to our fleet and ultimately, our community.”

Since their transition to natural gas, AJR Trucking has replaced more than one million gallons of diesel fuel with RNG, eliminating over 2,200 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. That’s the equivalent of removing 1,234 cars off the road or planting more than 149,747 trees.

The new renewable natural gas fueling station located at 425 E. Weber Avenue in Compton, California will be available to the public, allowing other fleets the luxury of convenient fueling near the port and use of RNG. It features fast-fill capabilities and an easy in, easy out design created specifically to accommodate heavy duty trucks servicing the port. It will be operational 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and meets the emission standards set by the Port of Long Beach and the Harbor Trucking Association.

“AJR is an example of what companies can achieve when they make sustainability a core part of their mission,” said Scott Hanstedt, U.S. Gain’s director of sales. “We’re honored to partner with such a sustainably-driven transportation company, like AJR Trucking and are excited to see fueling demand build at this new station.

Additionally, we look forward to supporting sustainability goals outlined by other fleets, in the form of building new natural gas, electric, and hydrogen fueling stations or simply supplying clean RNG to existing stations. Transportation emission reductions are a core focus for California, and we have the solutions to reduce a fleets’ environmental footprint, in an economically beneficial way.”