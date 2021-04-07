By Gibson Energy Inc. | April 07, 2021

Gibson Energy Inc. announced on March 31 it has entered into a long-term agreement with Suncor Energy Inc. for services at the company’s Edmonton Terminal and the related sanction of an expansion to support the blending and loading of third-party biofuels for Suncor.

“We are very pleased to announce a long-term agreement with Suncor, a respected senior Canadian integrated customer, at our Edmonton Terminal,” said Steve Spaulding, president CEO. “This agreement demonstrates the importance of our infrastructure to our customers over the long-term, and how our asset base can help support energy transition and the changing needs of our customers while providing attractive growth opportunities for Gibson. Also, with the addition of the Biofuels Blending Project, over two-thirds of the company’s target C$200 million in growth capital in 2021 has been fully sanctioned.”

Agreement at Edmonton Terminal

As part of the agreement, all existing assets at the Edmonton Terminal currently contracted with Suncor will be combined into a single master services agreement (MSA). Under the MSA, Gibson will receive a fixed-fee for the use of its assets, which currently represent the majority of third-party revenues at the Edmonton Terminal. The MSA also contemplates the potential future sanction of additional infrastructure at the Edmonton Terminal on a similar fixed-fee basis under a 25-year term.

Sanction of Biofuels Blending Project

Gibson has sanctioned the construction of the biofuels blending project at its Edmonton Terminal under a 25-year term. The additional infrastructure will be used to facilitate the storage, blending and transportation of renewable diesel. The project will contribute to at least half of Gibson’s 2021 growth capital expenditures being ESG positive.