ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 556,801.7 metric tons of wood pellets in February, up from 546,435.2 million metric tons during the same month of last year, but down from 599,624.2 million metric tons in January, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on April 7.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to nearly two dozen countries in February. The U.K. remained the top destination at 360,649 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 123,238.1 metric tons and Belgium-Luxembourg at 47,121.8 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports reached $78.61 million in February, down from $84.46 million in January, but up from $76.51 million in January 2020.

Total wood pellet exports for the first two months of 2021 reached nearly 1.16 million metric tons at a value of $163.07, compared to 1.05 million metric tons at a value of $145.82 reported for the same period of 2020.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.