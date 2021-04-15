ADVERTISEMENT

The Canadian government and the government of British Columbia will each invest more than $3.1 million to support a project that will replace diesel-fueled buses at the end of their useful life with busses fueled by compressed natural gas (CNG) or renewable natural gas (RNG).

The project will involve acquiring approximately 15 medium-duty buses that can be fueled with CNG or RNG. The new busses will replace diesel-fueled busses that reach the end of their useful lives. Infrastructure Canada said the new buses will help maintain current transit levels and avoid gaps in service when existing buses are retired, as well as improve the capacity of the transit system for Greater Victoria residents.

In addition to the $3.1 million each invested by the governments of Canada and British Columbia, the Victoria Regional Transit Commission will contribute approximately $1.5 million to the project.

Infrastructure Canada revealed the awards on March 30 as part of a larger announcement regarding investments the government is making in public transit infrastructure.

Additional information is available on the Infrastructure Canada website.