By Clean Energy Fuels Corp. | April 19, 2021

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. today announced that it has signed an agreement with Amazon to provide low and negative carbon renewable natural gas (RNG). The fuel will be provided at 27 existing Clean Energy fueling stations and another 19 non-exclusive new or upgraded Clean Energy-owned stations that Clean Energy expects to be constructed by the end of the year. The new and existing stations will provide RNG in 15 different states.

“If the world is really going to tackle the issue of climate change, all of us need to find solutions that work both environmentally and economically, and that is exactly what this agreement supports,” said Andrew J. Littlefair, CEO and president of Clean Energy. “Clean Energy was the first to commercially make RNG available as a vehicle fuel in 2013 and now fuels tens of thousands of vehicles across the country every day.”

In addition, the company has issued a warrant to Amazon. For more information, refer to Clean Energy’s Form 8-K.