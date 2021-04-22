ADVERTISEMENT

In honor of Earth Day, the USDA on April 22 announced $78 million in investments through the Rural Energy for America Program, which helps agricultural producers and rural small business purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements. A portion of that funding will support bioenergy projects.

North Carolina-based Foothills Renewables LLC was awarded a $25 million loan to support the purchase and installation of landfill gas processing facility that is expected to produce more than 166 million kWh per year, or enough electricity to power 15,151 homes.

Another North Carolina-based company, Upper Piedmont Renewables LLC, was also awarded a $25 million loan to support the purchase and installation of a landfill gas processing facility. That system is expected to produce more than 130 million kWh per year, equating to enough electricity to power 11,885 homes.

A full list of REAP awards is available on the USDA website.