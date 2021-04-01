By ONE Gas | April 29, 2021

ONE Gas and Vanguard Renewables today announced a renewable natural gas (RNG) initiative designed to develop and expand farm-based RNG projects across Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. This will be Vanguard Renewables’ first midcontinent alliance with a local natural gas distribution company that is committed to innovating its clean energy fuel mix through RNG.

The joint effort delivers a sustainable, renewable energy option for ONE Gas customers to reduce emissions and achieve environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

“We are excited to partner with Vanguard Renewables to provide more sustainable and carbon neutral energy solutions for our communities and customers,” said Jason Ketchum, vice president of Commercial Activities for ONE Gas. “RNG is a vital part of a sustainable energy future as it provides a reliable path to reduce emissions.”

RNG projects capture methane from organic materials like food waste and animal manure, redirecting it away from the environment and removing harmful contaminants from the atmosphere. Vanguard Renewables’ network of farm-based anaerobic digesters across the U.S. offer a circular solution to food waste recycling and decarbonization while supporting the American farmer.

“Our Farm Powered program provides a circular solution diverting greenhouse gas-producing food waste from landfills and incineration and recycling it into renewable energy and low carbon fertilizer using farm-based anaerobic digestion,” said John Hanselman, co-founder and chief executive officer for Vanguard Renewables. “The ONE Gas alliance will help us further expand our national network of anaerobic digesters, which will benefit the environment, farm owners, customers and the food industry.”

“We are actively participating in the research, development and deployment of new emissions mitigation, delivery and end-use technologies that helps both our company and our customers have a positive impact on the environment,” said Ketchum.

According to an American Gas Foundation study, prepared by ICF International, renewable natural gas could lead to a 95 percentreduction in natural gas emissions from the residential sector and dramatically lower emissions from the agricultural sector by 2040.

“Our relationship with ONE Gas can lead to increased RNG availability across Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and beyond as we hope this is the first of many similar relationships with natural gas distribution companies across the United States,” Hanselman adds.