By Brightmark | May 04, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Brightmark, the global waste solutions provider, today broke ground on the Caballero Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) project, which includes the construction of new anaerobic digesters at Caballero Dairy Farms, an 8,800 animal farm in Eloy, Arizona.

Upon completion of the project, the digesters are anticipated to generate 214 MMBtu of renewable natural gas daily. The gas will be delivered into the El Paso Natural Gas Pipeline owned by Kinder Morgan. The project will be owned and operated by Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC, a Brightmark platform in partnership with Chevron U.S.A. Inc. Brightmark currently owns and operates 29 RNG projects in eight states.

Brightmark developed the project and now, through the JV with Chevron, will own and operate it once construction is complete, expected in the first quarter of 2022. When fully operational, the benefits of the Caballero RNG project include reducing 33,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year, the equivalent of planting 43,000 acres of forest, and generating 73,400 MMBtu of renewable gas annually.

“Arizona leads the country in innovative farming technology—including the Caballero RNG Project, which will support dairy farmers, grow our economy, and fuel Arizona jobs,” said Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

“We are excited to break ground on our first RNG project in Arizona as we expand our footprint and operate carbon negative projects across the U.S.,” said Bob Powell, founder and CEO of Brightmark. “We look forward to partnering with Caballero Dairy Farms and see significant opportunities to continue to advance our mission of reimagining waste in communities across the U.S. that can benefit from the new economic and environmental value our projects deliver.”

“We pride ourselves on being good stewards of the environment to ensure our natural resources are protected for current and future generations,” said Craig Caballero, owner of Caballero Dairy Farms. “By bringing this innovative technology to our farm, we are leading by example and showing how dairy farms across Arizona can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve water quality and protect the environment, while generating new sources of revenue. We are proud to partner with Brightmark RNG to advance sustainable agriculture and energy production in Arizona.”

Anaerobic digestion systems can prevent significant quantities of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from being released into the atmosphere. Research shows that when all climate benefits are considered together, RNG from dairy manure can reduce greenhouse gas emissions 400 percent when it is used to replace traditional vehicle fuels through this net carbon-negative process. After the methane is extracted from the processed manure, the remaining soil nutrients will be returned to the farmers for use as fertilizer and water for forage crops for their cows. These partnerships will allow the farms to reduce land application of raw manure and improve odor, water quality and nutrient management practices.

For additional information about the Caballero RNG project, please visit: https://www.brightmark.com/work/the-caballero-project/