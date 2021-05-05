ADVERTISEMENT

The Canadian government in mid-April announced a C$8.4 million investment in nine community-led Indigenous clean energy projects across British Columbia. Eight of those projects focus on the use of biomass and bioenergy.

All nine projects were funded through Natural Resources Canada's Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities program, a $220-million program to reduce reliance on diesel in rural and remote communities by deploying and demonstrating renewable energy projects, encouraging energy efficiency, and building local skills and capacity. The program is part of the government’s Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, a more than $180-billion investment in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

Biomass-related project recipients include:

Kwadacha First Nation - C$748,661: Kwadacha will produce briquettes for use in woodstoves for residential space heating. The briquettes will be made from waste from the wood chipping operation that supplies fuel to Kwadacha’s CHP bioenergy plant.

Chu Cho Environmental – C$475,000: Chu Cho Environmental will undertaking technical system studies and planning to support the Tsay Keh Dene Nation vision to generate heat and power with forest-based biomass.

Tsay Key Dene Band – C$1 million: Tsay Keh Dene Band intends to design, build and operate a sustainable biomass energy plant in Tsay Keh Dene, British Columbia, and will install a combined heat and power biomass system integrated with an existing diesel power plant.

Gitxsan Energy Inc. – C$593,000: Gitxsan Energy Inc. has converted the Gitksan Wet’suwet’en Education Society (GWES) college from propane heating to biomass heating. The project involved demolition of the current boiler room, construction of a new boiler room and pellet/wood chip bin and installation of two new biomass boilers.

Twin Sisters Native Plant Nursery – C$733,000: The recipient is receiving funding to replace its current forced air and propane-fueled system with a biomass-fueled heating system.

Lake Babine Nation – C$828,472: Lake Babine Nation is installing a biomass district heating system to supply heat to four community buildings. The project will use local wood chips/pellets from local suppliers.

Skeena Watershed Conservation Coalition – C$136,821: The project team will investigate innovative solutions with an emphasis on local biomass to meet the energy needs of their communities.

Lhoosk’uz Dene Nation – C$900,000: The project will support the installation of a new CHP system paired with a battery energy storage system. It will also promote energy self-reliance, aid in fire prevention and create jobs for community members in the harvesting and processing of biomass for the new CHP system.

A full list of awards is available on the Natural Resources Canada website.