By ORIX Corp. USA | May 12, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

ORIX Corp. USA announced on May 11 the completion of an equity investment in BC Organics Anaerobic Digestion Facility (BCO), a commercial biorefinery that processes dairy manure into renewable natural gas (RNG), a concentrated nutrient stream, dried fiber and clean water. BCO, located in Brown County, Wisconsin, is owned by Dynamic Expansion LLC and was developed by Dynamic Concepts, LLC, a leading developer and operator of biofuel projects in the United States. Once fully operational, BCO will be one of the largest dairy manure to RNG projects in the United States, and is expected to process more than 360 million gallons of manure per year.

BCO’s facility will produce usable RNG while helping reduce phosphorous and nitrates that may impact local water sources, and improve air quality by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The facility will serve multiple local dairy producers and is expected to remove 650,000 MMBtu of methane from the environment every year.

“ORIX is active in renewable energy globally with a track record of strategic investments in solar, wind and biofuel projects. With this transaction, we are now leveraging the expertise of our global renewables platform and increasing investment in the biofuel sector in this region as well,” said Neil Winward, had of strategic solutions at ORIX USA. “Biofuel projects are a great fit with our middle market focus and provide a range of opportunities to participate as a tax-equity, cash equity and mezzanine investor.”

This transaction follows ORIX Corp.’s investment in global renewable energy company Elawan Energy S.L. (subject to regulatory approvals), as well as a previous acquisition of a stake in India-based renewable energy company Greenko Energy Holdings. ORIX Corporation is committed to being a global renewable energy operator and to contributing to sustainability through its business activities.

ORIX USA was assisted by GoldenSet Asset Management, LLC, an affiliate of GoldenSet Capital Partners, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.