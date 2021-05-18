By Greenlane Renewables Inc. | May 18, 2021

Greenlane Renewables Inc. is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has signed a contract valued at approximately $9.8 million (US$8.1 million) for supply of equipment for a new renewable natural gas (RNG) project in the Midwest United States. This project will utilize Greenlane’s pressure swing adsorption (PSA) biogas upgrading system. Engineering work will begin immediately with a notice to proceed from the customer on equipment supply expected in the third quarter of 2021.

The contract is for a large landfill gas-to-RNG project. Greenlane will supply its two-stage PSA system to upgrade the landfill gas to pipeline-specification RNG for direct injection into the local natural gas grid.

“This is an important contract win for Greenlane, highlighting our expertise, experience and proven track record in landfill gas-to-RNG projects,” said Brad Douville, president and CEO of Greenlane. “Our sales backlog continues to expand as we successfully convert sales opportunities into revenue-generating projects and is indicative of the health and strong growth trajectory of the RNG industry.”