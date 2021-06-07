ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Energy is seeking public input on viable hydrogen demonstrations, including specific locations, that can help lower the cost of hydrogen, reduce carbon emissions and local air pollution, create good-paying jobs, and provide benefits to disadvantaged communities.

A request for information (RFI) was issued on June 7 as part of the DOE’s launch of its Energy Earthshots Initiative, which aims to accelerate breakthroughs of more abundant, affordable, and reliable clean energy solutions within the decade.

Hydrogen Shot is the first Energy Earthshot. It seeks to reduce the cost of hydrogen by 80 percent, to $1 per kilogram over the next 10 years.

According to DOE, the Hydrogen Shot establishes a framework and foundation for clean hydrogen deployment in the American Jobs Plan, which includes support for demonstration projects. While industries are beginning to implement clean hydrogen to reduce emissions, the agency said there are still many hurdles to deploying at scale. The cost reductions targeted by the initiative are expected to unlock a five-fold increase in demand by increasing clean hydrogen production from a variety of pathways, such as renewables, nuclear, and thermal conversion.

“The Energy Earthshots are an all-hands-on-deck call for innovation, collaboration and acceleration of our clean energy economy by tackling the toughest remaining barriers to quickly deploy emerging clean energy technologies at scale,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm. “First up: Hydrogen Shot, which sets an ambitious yet achievable cost target to accelerate innovations and spur demand of clean hydrogen. Clean hydrogen is a game changer. It will help decarbonize high-polluting heavy-duty and industrial sectors, while delivering good-paying clean energy jobs and realizing a net-zero economy by 2050.”

Through the RFI, the DOE is seeking information on hydrogen production, resources and infrastructure; end users for hydrogen based on specific regions, costs, and value propositions; greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions reduction potential; diversity, equity, inclusion, jobs, and environmental justice, and science and innovation needs and challenges. Biogas is among the potential sources for renewable hydrogen production, according to the RFI.

Responses are due by July 7. Additional information, including a full copy of the RFI, is available on the DOE’s website.