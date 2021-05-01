By Chevron Lummus Global LLC | June 08, 2021

Chevron Lummus Global LLC and Applied Research Associates Inc. on June 3 announced that the companies have been awarded a technology contract by ReadiFuels-Iowa LLC for their renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) project in Sioux Center, Iowa. The scope of the project includes the technology license, basic engineering, catalyst supply and proprietary equipment.



The jointly developed CLG and ARA Biofuels ISOCONVERSION technology will help ReadiFuels-Iowa produce sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel, and renewable naphtha that are indistinguishable from petroleum-based fuels. The plant will process used cooking oil and distiller's corn oil to produce approximately 36 million gallons of renewable fuels annually. ReadiFuels-Iowa also plans to process yellow grease, brown grease, animal fats, non-food energy crop oils and algal oil in the future while employing the Biofuels ISOCONVERSION technology.



"We are proud to have our Biofuels ISOCONVERSION technology selected by ReadiFuels Iowa for their revolutionary renewable fuels project. This award is a testament to CLG's pledge to advance low carbon solutions that support environmental stewardship," said Thad Sauvain, global sales and licensing director, Chevron Lummus Global.



"In a booming industry that is anticipating feedstock supply challenges, ReadiFuels-Iowa has chosen a solution that will efficiently pretreat and convert abundant, highly-contaminated, low carbon intensity, waste fats, oils, and greases into renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel that perform like petroleum with greatly reduced emissions," said Chuck Red, vice president, ARA.



Based on CLG's best-in-class hydroprocessing technology and ARA's patented Catalytic Hydrothermolysis process, the Biofuels ISOCONVERSION process can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions when compared to conventional refining processes. In addition, the novel approach produces 100 percent drop-in fuels from renewable sources that meet petroleum specifications without blending.