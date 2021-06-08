ADVERTISEMENT

Renewables are expected to account for 21 percent of U.S. electricity production this year, increasing to 23 percent in 2022, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, released June 8. Renewables accounted for 20 percent of U.S. electricity generation last year.

The electric power sector generated 27.5 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity from biomass last year, including 16.1 billion kWh from waste biomass and 11.4 billion kWh from wood biomass. Generation is expected to increase to 30.8 billion kWh in 2021, including 16.8 billion kWh from waste biomass and 14.1 billion kWh from wood biomass. The sector’s biomass generation is expected to fall to 30 billion kWh in 2022, including 16.5 billion kWh from waste biomass and 13.5 billion kWh from wood biomass.

Across other sectors, biomass generation was at 28.6 billion kWh last year, including 2.7 billion kWh from waste biomass and 25.8 billion kWh from wood biomass. Biomass generation is expected to fall slightly to 28.2 billion kWh in 2021, including 2.7 billion kWh from waste biomass and 25.4 billion kWh from wood biomass. Those generation levels are currently expected to be maintained through 2022.

The electric power sector is expected to generate 0.249 quadrillion Btu (quad) of waste biomass this year, falling to 0.245 quad in 2022. The sector consumed 0.238 quad of waste biomass last year. The electric power sector is also expected to consume 0.227 quad of wood biomass this year, falling to 0.219 quad next year. Consumption of wood biomass was at 0.185 quad in 2020.

The industrial sector consumed 0.156 quad of waste biomass last year. That level of consumption is expected to increase to 0.158 quad this year and fall slightly to 01.57 quad in 2022. The sector also consumed 1.376 quad of wood biomass in 2020. Consumption of wood biomass is expected to increase to 1.385 quad in 2021 and 1.402 quad in 2022.

The commercial sector consumed 0.036 quid of waste biomass in 2020. That level of consumption is expected to be maintained through 2021 and 2022. Wood biomass consumption was at 0.083 quad in 2020 and is expected to fall slightly to 0.082 quad this year and be maintained at that level through 2022.

The residential sector is expected to consume 0.456 quad of wood biomass in both 2021 and 2022, down from 0.458 quad in 2020.

Across all sectors, consumption of waste biomass is expected to reach 0.442 quad in 2021 and 0.437 quad in 2022, compared to 0.43 quad in 2020. Wood biomass consumption was at 2.101 quad in 2020 and is expected to increase to 2.15 quad in 2021 and 2.158 quad in 2022.

The electric power sector is expected to have 6,441 megawatts (MW) of biomass generating capacity in place by the end of 2021, including 3,886 MW of waste biomass capacity and 2,554 MW of wood biomass capacity. Biomass capacity is expected to increase slightly to 6,447 MW by the end of 2022, including 3,892 MW of waste biomass capacity and 2,554 MW of wood biomass capacity. The sector had 6,552 MW of biomass capacity in place at the end of 2020, including 3,855 MW of waste biomass capacity and 2,697 MW of wood biomass capacity.

Across other sectors, biomass capacity was at 6,405 MW at the end of 2020, including 791 MW of waste biomass capacity and 5,615 MW of wood biomass capacity. Biomass capacity is expected to fall to 6,372 MW by the end of this year, including 792 MW of waste biomass capacity and 5,580 MW of wood biomass capacity, and 6,364 MW of biomass capacity in 2022, including 792 MW of waste biomass capacity and 5,572 MW of wood biomass capacity.