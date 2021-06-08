ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 635,463.4 metric tons of wood pellets in April, down from 667,309 metric tons in March, but up from 595,166.2 metric tons in April 2020, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on June 8.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to approximately 16 countries during April. The U.K. was the top destination at 519,144.4 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 91,050.3 metric tons and the French West Indies at 21,733.9 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports was at $82.91 million in April, down from $110.44 million in March, but up slightly from $82.55 million in April 2020.

Total U.S. wood pellet exports for the first four months of this year reached 2.46 million metric tons at a value of $356.42 million, compared to 2.31 million metric tons at a value of $312.42 million exported during the same period of last year.

The U.S. imported 8,719.9 metric tons of wood pellets in April, down from both 10,606.8 metric tons in March and 8,926 metric tons in April 2020.

According to the USDA, 8,643.1 metric tons of the wood pellets imported to the U.S. in April came from Canada. The balance was imported from Estonia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

The value of U.S. wood pellet imports was at $1.73 million in April, down from $1.95 million in March and $1.79 million in April 2020.

Total U.S. imports of wood pellets reached 42,233.7 metric tons for the first four months of this year at a value of $8.47 million, compared to 48,049.2 metric tons at a value of $9.66 million reported for the same period of 2020.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.