UPS announced on June 9 it aims to have sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) account for 30 percent of the fuel used in its global air fleet by 2035. The goal was set as part of a larger environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy.

The new ESG target include a pledge by UPS to be carbon neutral across scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in its global operations by 2050. In addition to the 30 percent SAF goal for 2035, the company also set interim goals for 100 percent of its facilities to be powered by renewable electricity and to achieve a 50 percent reduction in carbon dioxide per package delivered for its global small package operations when compared to a 2020 baseline.

By 2025, UPS aims to achieve 25 percent renewable electricity in its facilities and 40 percent alternative fuel in its ground operations.

Additional information is available on the UPS website.