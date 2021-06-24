ADVERTISEMENT

Legislation introduced by a bipartisan group of senators on June 24 aims to make it easier to develop sustainable wood products and energy from biomass made from small-diameter timber left over from forest thinning projects, including projects that reduce the risk of wildfire.

Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; and Susan Collins, R-Maine; Jeanne Shaheen, D.N.H.; and Mark Kelly, R-Ariz., introduced the bill, titled the Community Wood Facilities Assistance Act. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, is expected to introduce companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The legislation aims to improve the Forest Service’s Community Wood Energy and Wood Innovations Grant Program by increasing the authorization from $25 million to $50 million per year, increasing the maximum grant per facility from $1 million to $5 million, increasing the federal cost share from 35 percent to 50 percent, and increasing the maximum size for community wood energy systems eligible for grant funding from 5 megawatts (MW) to 15 MW. The bill would also change the program’s name to the Community Wood Facilities Grant Program to avoid the current confusion with the similarly named Wood Innovations Grant Program. In addition, the bill would lower the minimum non-federal cost share for the Wood Innovations Grant Program from 50 percent to 33.3 percent.

“This is a win-win bill,” Feinstein said. “It will help develop new sustainable wood products and energy from biomass while promoting necessary thinning projects that reduce the risk of wildfire in our forests. And it will help create jobs and spur economic development in rural communities throughout the country.”