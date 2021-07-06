By Biomass Engineering & Equipment | July 06, 2021

Drax Group plc has chosen Biomass Engineering & Equipment to supply material handling, layout engineering, and mechanical installation for its three recently announced pellet plants in Arkansas. Systems BE&E will manufacture for the projects include bulk receiving bins, disc screeners, SMART Conveyors, SMART Containers and covered pellet load-out stations. Also included in BE&E’s scope is the procurement of dust control systems and pellet silos.

The three plants are expected to produce around 120,000 metric tons of sustainable biomass pellets per year from sawmill residues, supporting Drax’s plans to increase self-supply for its power station in the U.K. Drax uses sustainable biomass to generate low-carbon renewable electricity at its U.K. power station in North Yorkshire. Construction has begun on the first of these plants, and commissioning is expected in October.

“BE&E has been very accommodating to the design process,” said Craig Beckham, PE with Hunt, Guillot & Associates, who worked on the project with BE&E. “They’ve stepped up and accommodated changes.” Regarding BE&E’s machinery, Beckham said, “The equipment is versatile and easily adjustable in length and orientation. It accommodates the fit and layout design you need.” Beckham praised Kirk Oden, BE&E’s technical manager for the project, as well.

Dane Floyd, BE&E’s president and CEO, said, “This has been an exciting opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities and expertise. The team we’ve gathered to take on projects of this scale is unmatched in the industry, and we’re confident Drax will benefit from our work. We look forward to future opportunities for turn-key pallet plants.”