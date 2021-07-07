ADVERTISEMENT

Renewables are expected to account for 21 percent of U.S. electricity generation this year, increasing to 23 percent in 2022, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, released July 7. Renewables accounted for 20 percent of electricity generation last year.

The electric power sector generated 27.5 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity from biomass last year, including 16.1 billion kWh from waste biomass and 11.4 billion kWh from wood biomass. Generation is expected to increase to 32.9 billion kWh this year, including 17.1 billion kWh form waste biomass and 15.9 billion kWh from wood biomass, before falling slightly to 31.1 billion kWh in 2022, including 16.5 billion kWh from waste biomass and 14.6 billion kWh from wood biomass.

Across other sectors, biomass generation was at 28.6 billion kWh in 2020, including 2.7 billion kWh from waste biomass and 25.8 billion kWh from wood biomass. Biomass generation is expected to fall to 28 billion kWh this year, including 2.7 billion kWh from waste biomass an d25.3 billion kWh from wood biomass. 2021 generation levels are expected to be maintained through 2022.

The electric power sector is expected to consume 0.254 quadrillion Btu (quad) of waste biomass this year, up from 0.238 quad in 2020. Consumption of waste biomass is expected to fall to 0.245 quad in 2022. The sector is also expected to consume 0.259 quad of wood biomass this year, up from 0.185 quad last year. Consumption of wood biomass is expected to fall to 0.239 quad in 2022.

The industrial sector consumed 0.156 quad of waste biomass last year. Consumption of waste biomass is expected to increase to 0.158 quad this year, before falling slightly to 0.157 quad in 2022. The sector also consumed 1.376 quad of wood biomass in 2020. Consumption of wood biomass is expected to increase to 1.393 quad in 2021 and 1.421 quad in 2022.

The commercial sector consumed 0.036 quad of waste biomass in 2020. That level of consumption is expected to be maintained through 2021 and 2022. The sector also consumed 0.083 quad of wood biomass in 2020. Consumption of wood biomass is expected to fall slightly to 0.082 quad this year and be maintained at that level through 2022.

The residential sector ix expected to consume 0.456 quad of wood biomass in both 2021 and 2022, down slightly from 0.458 quad in 2020.

The electric power sector had 6,548 megawatts (MW) of biomass capacity in place as of the end of 2020, including 3,850 MW of waste biomass capacity and 2,697 MW of wood biomass capacity. The sector’s biomass capacity is expected to fall to 6,438 MW by the end of this year, including 3,884 MW of waste biomass capacity and 2,554 MW of wood biomass capacity, before rebounding slightly to 6,443 MW in 2022, including 3,889 MW of waste biomass capacity and 2,554 MW of wood biomass capacity.

Across other sectors, biomass capacity was at 6,393 MW last year, including 789 MW of waste biomass capacity and 5,603 MW of wood biomass capacity. Biomass capacity is expected to fall to 6,359 MW by the end of this year, including 790 MW of waste biomass capacity and 5,569 MW of wood biomass capacity. Biomass capacity is expected to fall to 6,351 MW in 2022, with waste biomass capacity being maintained at 790 MW and wood biomass capacity calling to 5,561 MW.