By U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy | July 08, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Energy Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) and National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) are pleased to announce the Phase 1 selections for the Waste-to-Energy Technical Assistance for Local Governments Program.

This technical assistance program was created to mobilize national laboratory analyses and technical expertise around energy and resource recovery from organic waste streams (e.g. food waste, sewage sludge, animal manure, as well as fats, oils, and greases). The insights and analyses will provide an avenue for municipalities and tribal governments to make informed decisions about closing waste loops and generating additional value streams from waste.

Phase 1 will fund collaborations between NREL and 16 local government entities to provide strategic planning support, quantification of local organic waste resources, and mitigation approaches for localized environmental impacts, among other high priority concerns. Phase 1 selectees are:

Kodiak Island Borough (Kodiak, AK) Region 1 Planning Council (Rockford, IL) Seward Climate Action Plan Committee- Waste & Water Subcommittee & Energy Subcommittee (Seward, AK) Jo-Carroll Depot Local Redevelopment Authority (Savanna, IL) City of Unalaska (Unalaska, AK) City of Frostburg (Frostburg, MD) Monterey One Water (Monterey, CA) Town of Hancock (Hancock, MD) City of Watsonville, CA (Watsonville, CA) City of Boston (Boston, MA) City & County of Denver- Office of Climate Action, Sustainability & Resiliency (Denver, CO) Interlocal Solid Waste Authority (Winchester, TN) Hartford Solid Waste Task Force (Hartford, CT) North Central Texas Council of Governments (Arlington, TX) City of Ames, Water Pollution Control (Ames, IA) City of Madison (Madison, WI)

Subject to funding availability, BETO intends to support a second phase of this program later in 2021. Subscribe to BETO’s email distribution list to receive updates, including details about this and other funding opportunities.