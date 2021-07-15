By Avfuel Corp. | July 15, 2021

To support companies and flight departments looking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Avfuel Corp. has collaborated with Million Air Burbank (KBUR)—an Avfuel-branded FBO—to provide its customers with a consistent supply of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

Avfuel’s first truckload of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) arrived at the FBO on June 24, enabling Million Air Burbank’s customers to immediately and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and pollution.

"I think most of us in the aviation industry have been looking for ways to play a part in the battle against climate change," said Priscilla Howden, general manager of Million Air Burbank. "So, when we were given the opportunity to provide SAF to our customers, we jumped on it. Working with flight departments, Avfuel, Neste and the Hollywood Burbank Airport on a joint effort to reduce carbon emissions has been an incredible and inspiring experience.”

SAF is the most effective way to reduce a flight’s carbon footprint. To quantify its benefit, each truckload (approximately 8,000 gallons) of SAF Avfuel supplies to the FBO provides a 22 metric ton reduction in carbon emissions over its lifecycle, which is the equivalent of making five passenger vehicles zero emissions for one year. In the future, SAF could deliver up to 80% less greenhouse gas emissions over its lifecycle versus traditional jet fuel if used in its neat, concentrated form.

Keith Sawyer, Avfuel’s manager of alternative fuels, said, “Avfuel is proud to work with long-time partner, Million Air, and its Burbank team to offer its customers the ultimate solution for sustainability—SAF. Together, we’re able to provide a real, measurable difference in carbon emissions for a brighter, cleaner future. We look forward to continuing to work with Million Air at its Burbank location and beyond to identify further opportunities to promote and enable the use of SAF.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Sonoma Jet Center (KSTS) agreeing to offer its customers Neste MY SAF from Avfuel on a continuous basis so anyone can fly in to the FBO at Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport and fuel up with the new alternative fuel, directly reducing their carbon emissions. Sonoma Jet Center has been the recipient of several loads of Avfuel’s Neste MY SAF for a designated flight department customer over the past few months and is excited to now offer SAF to all of its customers.

Neste MY SAF is made from sustainably sourced, renewable waste and residue materials—such as used cooking oil. It is a fully approved drop-in fuel that, once blended with petroleum jet fuel, meets ASTM D-1655 specification for conventional jet fuel and performance standards under all operating conditions. This makes Neste MY SAF an optimum solution to directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from aircraft, requiring no new investments, modifications or changes to the aircraft, fuel distribution procedures or airport fuel storage tanks.

Those interested in learning more about sustainable aviation fuel are encouraged to visit Avfuel.com/SAF or contact Keith Sawyer, manager of alternative fuels, at ksawyer@avfuel.com for more information.