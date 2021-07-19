By ReCarbon Inc. | July 19, 2021

ReCarbon Inc., the developer of the patented plasma carbon conversion unit (PCCU), a combustion-free, climate-positive greenhouse gas utilization technology, announced the execution of a supply agreement with Cleveland, Tennessee-based landfill gas to hydrogen project developer, H2Renewables LLC.

ReCarbon CEO and Founder Jay Kim said, "ReCarbon is pleased to announce this major commercial milestone and looks forward to continuing our close partnership with H2Renewables in the development of significant carbon-negative green hydrogen production facilities; the beginning of realizing our vision of a localized green hydrogen ecosystem."

The agreement activates an accelerated pathway to match the growing demand for cost-effective green hydrogen with the following highlights:

•5 sites to utilize landfill gas to produce carbon-negative green hydrogen. The first site in McDonald, Tennessee is slated to produce 12 metric tons of hydrogen per day. •Additionally, the partnership has identified significant numbers of suitable sites throughout the US capable of producing in excess of 60 metric tons of hydrogen per day. •Cost-effective green hydrogen is crucial for the scale-up of heavy hydrogen fuel-cell mobility, such as back to base and long haul trucks and buses. •Pathways towards qualifying for both RINS and LCFS credits are being developed, further enhancing the competitiveness of the green hydrogen.

Playing a part in the proliferation of renewable hydrogen from waste sources is a shared vision of both companies.