The U.S. exported 603,752.2 metric tons of wood pellets in June, up from 513,608 metric tons in May, but down from 684,030.2 metric tons in June 2020, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Aug. 5.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to approximately 16 countries in June. The U.K. was the top destination at 420,412.6 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 108,717.3 metric tons and Belgium-Luxembourg at 49,122.3 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports was at $82.96 million in June, up from $75.46 million in May but down from $94.53 million in June 2020.

Total wood pellet exports for the first half of 2021 reached 3.58 million metric tons at a value of $514.83 million, compared to 3.57 million metric tons at a value of $483.57 million exported during the same period of 2020.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.