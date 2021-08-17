ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA has approved a Renewable Fuel Standard pathway filed on behalf of Koole Tankstorage Botlek V.B. and Neste Oyj. The pathway will allow Koole to generate renewable identification numbers (RINs) for renewable jet fuel and renewable diesel bottoms produced via fractionation at its facility in Rotterdam, Netherlands, using renewable diesel sourced from Neste’s biorefinery in Porvoo, Finland. A similar RFS fuel pathway was approved by the agency in 2019 for Neste and Texmark Chemicals Inc.

Documents published by the EPA explains that Neste’s Porvoo facility produces renewable fuel by hydrotreating biogenic waste fats, oils and greases (FOG) feedstock. Neste generate D4 biomass-based diesel RINs under the RFS for that fuel. Koole has proposed to purchase renewable diesel produced via the Neste Porvoo Pathway with RINs attached, retire the attached RINs, fractionate the renewable diesel at its Rotterdam facility, and generate new D4 RINs for the resulting renewable jet fuel and renewable diesel bottoms.

The EPA said its assessment shows that renewable jet fuel and renewable diesel bottoms produced through the Koole-Neste Pathway will qualify for D4 RINs, assuming the fuel meets the other definitional and RIN generation criteria for renewable fuel specified in the Clean Air Act and its implementing regulations.

The pathway approval issued by the EPA includes several conditions that aim to prevent double counting of RINs. A full copy of the pathway approval can be downloaded from the EPA website.