By Iowa Renewable Fuels Association | August 18, 2021

Today nearly 30 Congressional staffers visited the Verbio renewable natural gas (RNG) plant in Nevada as part of the 12th Annual Iowa Biofuels: Science and Sustainability Tour – marking the first time RNG has been featured on the tour.

“We are proud to showcase the latest innovation rural Iowa has to offer to these staffers and the Verbio RNG plant is the definition of new innovation,” said Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw. “These staffers work with members of Congress to shape the future ag and energy policy of the nation. This tour gives them the opportunity to see up close how companies like Verbio are working today to reduce carbon emissions and support our economy.”

For over a decade, the Iowa Biofuels: Science and Sustainability Tour has provided U.S. Senate, House, and Administration staff with an A-to-Z, hands-on opportunity to see how Iowa farmers and biofuel producers are efficiently and effectively harnessing natural resources to feed and fuel the world. Tour stops such as an Iowa family farm, an ethanol plant, and a biodiesel plant are staples for the annual event but 2021 is the first year tour attendees have been able to visit an RNG facility.

“We are extremely excited about showcasing the commissioning of our Nevada biorefinery to congressional representatives, as this is the first large scale cellulosic RNG production facility in the country using agriculture residues, an unlimited feedstock,” stated President of Verbio Farm Services Ron DeJongh. “Phase 1 will produce the equivalent of 7 million ethanol gallons in renewable natural gas.”

Today is the first full day of the tour that is scheduled to wrap up on Thursday afternoon.