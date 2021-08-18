ADVERTISEMENT

Natural Resource Canada on Aug. 13 announced it will award $205,000 to Inukshuk Synergie to help operationalize its plan for having franchises commercialize its biomass energy heating systems, providing a turnkey energy solution to communities in the Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec.

Inukshuk Synergie offers modular cogeneration plants fueled by wood pellets or residual forest biomass that can serve off-grid networks, such as mining industries and aboriginal communities, according to the company.

The funding was awarded under Natural Resources Canada’s Indigenous Forestry Initiative, which provides financial support to Indigenous-led economic development projects in Canada’s forest sector.

