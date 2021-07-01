By CPM Holdings Inc. | August 19, 2021

CPM Holdings Inc., a leading global supplier of process equipment, services, and technology to the animal feed, oilseed, food, and engineered materials industries, on Aug. 5 announced the acquisition of Bliss Industries LLC.

Founded in 1981, Bliss is a leading manufacturer of hammermills, pellet mills, counterflow coolers, and peripheral equipment for the biomass, pet food, and animal feed industries. Bliss is headquartered in Ponca City, Oklahoma.

“We are excited to partner with Bliss Industries and broaden our product offering and expand our customer base. Like CPM, Bliss’s equipment is respected for its world-class quality and durability,” said David Webster, CEO of CPM. “We look forward to working with the Bliss team to build upon their track record of success and accelerate their growth.”

Paul Gill, president and CEO of Bliss, said Bliss and CPM operate under similar philosophies. “In addition to our complementary product lines, our companies are like-minded,” Gill said. “We place high value on customer relationships, and we are known for the collective industry knowledge and expertise of our teams. By joining the CPM family, we can accelerate our capability for product innovation and provide even greater service to our customers.”

Business partners will continue to be served through their current contacts. Bliss and CPM remain committed to delivering the highest level of service to their customers.