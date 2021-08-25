ADVERTISEMENT

The U.K. government on Aug. 25 awarded £4 million ($5.5 million) to 24 projects that aim to increase domestic production of biomass feedstock for energy production. Each project will receive up to £200,000 through the government’s Biomass Feedstock Innovation Programme.

According to the U.K. Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the funded projects will boost biomass productivity in the U.K. through breeding, planting, cultivating and harvesting of organic energy materials. Biomass materials addressed through the Biomass Feedstock Innovation Programme include non-food energy crops, such as grasses and hemp; materials from forestry operations; and marine-based materials, such as algae and seaweed.

“Working to develop new and greener types of fuel like biomass is an important part of building a the diverse and green energy mix that we will need to achieve our climate change targets,” said U.K. Energy Minister Lord Callanan. “We are backing U.K. innovators to ensure we have a homegrown supply of biomass materials, which is part of our wider plans to continue driving down carbon emissions as we build back greener.”

A full list of the 24 funded projects is available on the BEIS website.