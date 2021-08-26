ADVERTISEMENT

Construction on the Niigata East Port Biomass Power Plant, a proposed 50-megawatt (MW) facility under development in Niigata, Japan, is set to begin in May 2022. The plant is currently expected to be operational in October 2024.

Equis Development Pte Ltd. announced on Aug. 26 that it has secured $282 million of non-recourse project financing for the facility. The financing was committed by 14 syndication banks and insurance companies, led by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and Daishi Hokuetsu Bank.

Equis has issued a notice to proceed for commencement of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work. The project is Equis’ third biomass project in Japan.

According to Equis, it has divested a 20 percent interest in the project and formed a joint venture with Tohoku Electric Power Co. Inc., which will act as owner’s engineer during the design and construction of the facility and will operate the plant under a long-term operations and maintenance agreement.

Toyo Engineering has been selected to engineer, procure and construct the facility. Andritz AG and Siemens Energy AG will supply the fluidized boiler island and steam turbine through Toyo Engineering, respectively.

Once operational, the plant will be fuelled by wood pellets or palm kernel shells.