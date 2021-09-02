ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 646,494.1 metric tons of wood pellets in July, up from both 603,752.2 metric tons in June and 643,727.5 metric tons in July 2020, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Sept. 2.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to approximately 17 countries in July. The U.K. was the top destination for U.S. wood pellets, at 556,278.6 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 64,791.3 metric tons and the French West Indies at 21,335.1 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports was at $91.87 million in July, up from $82.96 million in June, but down from $92.21 million in July 2020.

Total U.S wood pellet exports for the first seven months of 2021 reached 4.22 million metric tons at a value of $606.7 million, compared to 4.21 million metric tons at a value of $575.78 million exported during the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.